Holly Willoughby rocks floral and flirty mini dress for her TV return

Holly Willoughby is finally back on our screens after taking a break for Christmas - and the star served a seriously glamorous look for her first This Morning episode of the year.

Rocking a vibrant green tea dress with elegant floral print, Holly looked incredible as she opted for a colourful ensemble to present alongside Phillip Schofield. Teaming her long-sleeved mini-dress from Nobody's Child with sheer black tights, Holly displayed her endless legs - adding a pair of pointed-toe heels to tie the look together.

Keeping it simple, Holly opted for a minimal makeup look with a subtle pink lip. Her icy blonde hair was teased into loose waves, framing her pretty features as she beamed at the camera.

"Morning… we are back!!!! Can’t wait to see you… I’ve missed you!!!! See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @nobodyschild," wrote Holly.

Holly showed off her endless legs and incredible figure

Fans couldn't get enough of her stylish look, rushing to the comments to share their love for her daring mini-dress.

"WE MISSED YOU HOLLY [heart emoji] loving the outfit today," commented one fan, while another penned: "This outfit is beautiful! So good you're back."

"What a lovely dress, looking sharp," wrote a third fan. We have to agree!

Holly's gorgeous look is a high street steal, available on Nobody's Child for £45. Pair it with sheer tights and chunky boots for the ultimate Willoughby-inspired look.

The TV presenter is clearly glad to be back with her ITV team after taking three weeks off over Christmas. Over the weekend, Holly gave fans a glimpse into her family time during her week off.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the TV star shared a sweet snapshot of her youngest son Chester trying to spell out the word to her lifestyle website, Wyldemoon, with a set of alpha blocks letter tiles.

The seven-year-old accidentally replaced the letter 'd' with a 'b', but doting mum encouragingly remarked: "Nearly Chester… @wyldemoon [smiley face and heart emoji]."

