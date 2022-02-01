Olivia Culpo has fans all saying one thing after hysterical underwear video with sisters The former Miss Universe and her sisters can't get enough of each other

Olivia Culpo certainly knows how to get fans talking with her specific style statements, and that extends to her sisters too, Aurora and Sophia.

The three often like to share the fun they have together on social media, and combined all of that for their latest hilarious new post.

Olivia took to Instagram to share a Reel the three made, where they showed themselves first writing: "Us at 8:59AM" raiding the closet.

WATCH: Olivia Culpo fights for her underwear with her sisters

As they rifled through the drawers looking for outfits, Aurora pulled out a pair of Olivia's underwear that the two then started fighting over, with the latter eventually winning.

While Sophia stood a chest of drawers in mismatched knee-high boots and a pink sweatshirt, Olivia wore a tan nightwear set and Aurora simply donned a bathrobe.

However, what stood out about Olivia's ensemble was her choice to pair it with a giant red LED light mask that made her look robotic and made the whole tussle even more hysterical.

It then transitioned to the girls at 9AM in professional attire, engaging in business talk with each other while Olivia also held on to her puppy.

Olivia and her sisters share a very close bond

She simply captioned her clip: "24/7 365," with a slew of laughing emojis, and left a comment addressing her underwear, saying: "Not my fruit of the looms!!!!!!!!"

There were quite a few fans in the comments section who opined that the three should get a reality show together, with one writing: "Still waiting for a reality show," and another also saying: "Hi it's just me once again asking when your family will get their own reality show!!??"

Many of their friends and fans couldn't help but bombard it with laughing emojis, and several even tagged others that could relate to the situation as well.

Despite the ensuing hilarity, the model shares quite a close bond with her two sisters, recently also vacationing with them along with their friends and significant others.

The sisters faced off against each other for a fun vacation video

They recently also impressed fans with a clip of themselves aboard a yacht in bikinis as they strut to the camera Street Fighter style to Right Said Fred's I'm Too Sexy.

