Olivia Culpo drips in elegance as she dons sequin and sheer looks for stunning photos The former Miss Universe can really rock a mullet

Olivia Culpo, once again, showed to fans why she's one of the top names in the modeling industry right now with her latest social media post.

The fashion influencer took to Instagram to highlight some of the pictures that came out of her recent cover shoot for L'Officiel Russia.

She rocked the cover for the magazine in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a sequined mini dress that showed off a major amount of skin while fitting her like liquid.

Olivia paired the look with sheer tights and sky-high heels, all while sporting a brand new hairstyle, a black mullet that contrasted with the dark brown bob she'd been recently showing off.

The model showed off her toned figure and posing skills in a variety of other looks as well, including a similarly revealing black velvet dress, a sheer blouse with patterned shorts, a padded blazer with black tulle, and a red pantsuit.

Fans and celebrities alike were immediately stunned, and Demi Lovato could only say: "WOWWWWW," with her sister Aurora Culpo dropping a cheeky: "Oh she scawy."

Olivia stunned on the cover of L'Official Russia in a series of sequin and sheer looks

Many simply inundated the comments with flame emojis, as one wrote: "The dark hair, stunning!! But when you're gorgeous, you can do any color," and another commented: "UMMM WOWW," and a third added: "These are very cool and edgy."

Olivia previously teased the shoot when she first worked on it back in December of 2021, showing off the change to her hairstyle.

The former Miss Universe shared a couple of pictures of herself getting prepped for the shoot, barely clad in a robe, later also adding a lacy underwear set.

The model flexed her new mullet hairstyle back in December

However, all fans could talk about was her mullet that represented a shift from her usual sleek do. Olivia herself joked about it in the caption, writing: "Who is she ? Let's name her…."

