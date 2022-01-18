Olivia Culpo brings the heat in a bikini in romantic seaside photo Hot all around

Olivia Culpo is no stranger to dominating on the pages and covers of magazines with her beach body in some stylish swimsuits.

However, this time, she decided to up the ante with her latest swimsuit snap, featuring her footballer boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

She took to Instagram to share the romantic snap of the two posing on their boat, with the emerald green waters right behind them.

Olivia wore a red two-piece that hugged her curves and showed off her insanely toned abs, with Christian wearing navy swimming trunks.

She simply captioned the post with a heart emoji, and fans instantly went wild in the comments as they marveled over how attractive of a couple the two made.

Many of their friends dropped heart emojis and termed them "couple goals" while a fan commented: "How dare y'all be this good looking."

Olivia and Christian jointly stunned with their romantic seaside snap

Another wrote: "This boy needs to put a ring on this girl," with a third saying: "Never fair how absurdly hot you both are."

The model is on a tropical getaway in Cabo with family and friends and has shared several snippets from her vacation, including a very revealing one.

Olivia posted snaps of herself wearing a very risqué dress that left nothing to the imagination. It featured string detailing along the sides that tied together while also showcasing the side view of her body and legs.

The revealing Aya Muse outfit allowed her to freely walk about while still remaining relatively covered up and she paired it with matching heels, a headband, and a brown clutch.

The former Miss Universe donned a very revealing dress to address her recent airline controversy

"Please use caution while using the overheard bins [sic] as items may have shifted during flight," she captioned her shots, referring to her recent controversy with American Airlines, where she was allegedly asked to cover up after wearing a sports bra, bicycle shorts, and a longline cardigan.

