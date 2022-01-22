Olivia Culpo shares envy-inducing vacation photo in stunning white bikini The model left fans wishing they were there

Sun, sea and a very stylish bikini! Olivia Culpo had it all in a new photo she shared with fans from her most recent vacation.

The model sizzled in more ways than one as she stepped out of an infinity pool at the luxury Waldorf Astoria in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Olivia showed off her physique in a high-cut bikini and it wasn't just her fabulous summer look which wowed fans, it was the view too.

Olivia's backdrop was beautiful with stunning sandy beaches and a breathtaking ocean view.

She simply captioned the Instagram post: "Do you see the heart in the cloud?" but her fans weren't taking notice of that.

"Incredible pool and the views," wrote one, while another added: "What cloud?" There were strings of on-fire emojis and hearts too.

Olivia looked sensational

Olivia recently caused a stir with another of her outfits when she was on her way to her holiday destination.

The former Miss Universe alleged that she was asked to cover up before boarding an American Airlines flight to Cabo, Mexico.

The 29-year-old's sister Aurora took to Instagram to claim that the airline officials at the boarding gate asked her to "cover up" her black sports bra which she had worn with black cycling shorts and a longline cardigan.

Olivia was allegedly recently asked to 'cover up' before boarding a flight

They were joined by Olivia's boyfriend Christian McCaffrey who offered her a gray hoodie which she wore in response.

"Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit," Aurora said in the video, adding: "She looks cute. She looks appropriate."

But she added: "No. They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on, otherwise she can't get on the plane."

Fortunately, her outfit didn't stop her boarding the flight and she made it to her luxury destination.

