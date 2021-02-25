Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts exudes glam in on-trend sparkly headband

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looked super glamourous on Wednesday as she discussed fashion with designer Autumn Adeigbo during an Instagram Live.

The ABC News star certainly dressed the part for her interview, wearing an on-trend sparkly headband and a beautiful red leopard brocade dress by Autumn.

Letting the frock do all the talking, Deborah kept her makeup simple, with just a hint of black eyeliner. The 'May Dress' features a jewel neckline and smocked puffed sleeves and flares to a knee-length tiered skirt.

WATCH: Al Roker surprises daughter Leila during live chat

While Deborah didn't say where her headband is from, Amazon has some great alternatives, including a wide, beaded, rhinestone one for under $20!

Heaping praise on Autumn for her ethical brand, Deborah captioned the clip: "A chat with @autumn_adeigbo about her inspiring fashion career. Autumn describes her small business and how she lifts up and empowers other women."

Deborah looked amazing for her Instagram Live

Earlier this month, Deborah was thrilled to invite her glam squad back and showed off her gorgeous makeover on Instagram.

The TV star sported a divine, Victorian-inspired white, sheer, polka dot blouse and her hair was expertly styled in tight waves.

Rocking an enviable 'glow', Deborah looked dreamy with her highlighted cheeks and glossy lips.

Wide Beaded Rhinestone Alice Band, $17.27, Amazon

Adding a depth of warmth to her makeup, her eyes had a light layer of deep brown swept across the lids and what appeared to be light pink dusted close to her inner corners for that wide-awake look.

Beaming towards the camera, the 60-year-old proudly showed off the results, captioning the snap: "Thankful Thursday for this glam squad who makes me glow. Thanks ladies for your beautiful work. @cyn_salgado #hairbyshavaughnB."

Her fans were in agreement and quickly complimented her glam look, with one writing: "Love this makeup!" A second wrote: "Gorgeous! Love the blouse." A third added: "Beautiful. Just beautiful!"

