Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looks fantastic as she braves the hot weather in must-see outfit The Today star and ABC journalist share children Leila and Nick

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts caused quite the stir earlier in the week after sharing a sensational swimsuit snap on social media.

And the 60-year-old showcased her style once again in her latest Instagram photo as she braved the hot weather in New York.

The mother-of-two posted a gorgeous selfie of herself sitting in the back of a car, dressed in a striped summer dress.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker reveals exciting news live on air

The stylish ensemble was teamed with a pair of gold hoops, and Deborah styled her hair in a low ponytail, opting for natural makeup to complete her look.

In the caption, the ABC journalist wrote: "Braving that heat… feels like an oven out there." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Love this look," while another wrote: "Love that dress!" A third added: "Well let's just say that you wear the heat very well."

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looked incredible in a summer-ready dress

Deborah had earlier been compared to a movie star after posting a summer-ready picture of herself modelling a black bathing suit and statement striped wide-brim hat while posing in the lake.

In the caption, she wrote: "To jump…or not to jump… that first lake plunge of summer. It’s too cold! Maybe mid July! #summervibes."

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Deborah, who was recognised for her journalism skills, alongside Michael Strahan, last week.

Al Roker with wife Deborah and their children

The duo were awarded the prestigious Peabody Award along with their ABC News team for their in-depth reporting on the Breonna Taylor story.

Deborah shared a heartfelt post following the news, which was accompanied by a picture of herself and Michael embracing. "I couldn’t be prouder to share this news!"

Deborah wrote. "@michaelstrahan and I have been awarded a @peabodyawards along with our uber talented @abc2020 team for in-depth reporting on the Breonna Taylor story."

She continued: "We reported in conjunction with the Louisville @courierjournal on how this police sting went tragically wrong and left the 26-year old woman dead.

Deborah has an incredible sense of style

"We conducted interviews and revealed details that you may not have known about this story. We are honored to be recognized for our reporting for @abcnews. Thanks to all who continue to support journalism and our efforts to shine a light on the truth."

Michael himself was quick to comment and wrote: "Congratulations Deb! No one deserves it more than you and the team!" and she responded: "@michaelstrahan as you said. Team work makes dream work!"

