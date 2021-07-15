Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts wows in beautiful dress for unexpected date night

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, is no stranger to leaving social media gushing over her, having captivated many with her usually feminine and sophisticated style.

It was no surprise that her latest look she shared on Instagram left her fans with that same feeling of warmth as she stood waiting for her unexpected date night to begin.

She posted a picture of herself on the street wearing a gorgeous pink dress that ended in shorts, with loose open sleeves that were belted in the waist. She paired it with a floral-print bag, strappy shoes, and her signature bright smile.

"Wednesday night out. Waiting for my two dates…" she captioned the picture, presumably waiting on her husband and son, Nick, to begin her evening.

Deborah's date night dress stunned her fans

Several of the commenters were wowed by her presentation, writing, "Outfit queen!" and "Stunning! Enjoy the night!" with many also calling her "chic" and "classy." And, in true Deborah fashion, she responded to as many as she could, thanking them for their kind words.

The journalistic duo recently celebrated a major achievement with their son as he ran the Achilles International races in support of charity for those in the country living with some kind of disability.

The ABC journalist ran a four mile race with her son, Nick

While Nick completed the 2.5 mile relay race himself first, the mother and son both ran the four mile race in Central Park, with Nick finishing a full four minutes ahead of Deborah.

"Did I mention that Nick left me in the dust? Nearly 4 mins ahead of me. Wow. #hope #possibility @achilles_international" she captioned the photos from the day, with Al there cheering the two on as they crossed the finish line.

