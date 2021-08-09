Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts' quirky vacation snap makes quite the impression Look out below!

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been enjoying some time together ever since Al made his return from Tokyo after covering the Olympics for Today.

The two have decided to take that to the next level with a beautiful seaside vacation, and Deborah made quite the statement in an eye-catching swimsuit.

The ABC journalist wore a one-piece blue and white printed suit, which featured images of various aquatic creatures, like fish and crabs, perfectly on theme for the trip.

She shared a picture of herself in the suit on her Instagram Stories, showing off her absolutely killer physique while in the air mid-jump, pairing it with a hat and sunglasses.

It was the overall effect of the photo that really stood out, though, with her limbs flailing and a look on her face that simultaneously said pure joy and abject horror.

Deborah's hilarious swimsuit photo left fans in splits

However, that seemed to be the only horrifying point of her trip, as the other pictures she's shared with her fans show nothing but bliss and beautiful blue seas.

Deborah uploaded another photograph of herself to her feed, this time with hubby Al, and it's honestly as romantic as it could get.

The photo featured the two in what looked like their hotel or a restaurant, as she wore a beautiful multi-colored maxi dress and he wore a simple shorts-and-tee combo.

The two held hands sweetly while in the middle of a dance, and Deborah lovingly captioned the photo, "Unforgettable… that's what you are… @alroker."

Al and Deborah are currently on a romantic seaside vacation

Her fans and followers could not get enough of the journalistic power couple and the adorable romance they shared, as strong as ever.

"I'm going to cry! You two are a beautiful couple," one wrote, with another commenting, "Such an inspiring couple and the cutest!!" Al's Today Show co-host Sheinelle Jones left an "Aw!!" with several heart emojis.

