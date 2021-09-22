We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We've all been there - closet full of clothes and nothing to wear? You can never go wrong with a versatile pair of jeans. An everyday staple, whether you're putting together an off-duty outfit or aiming for casual chic, skinny jeans are a must-have for autumn. From our favourite royals to the Hollywood A-list, we've tracked down the jeans celebs swear by, including Kate Middleton, Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham and more. Amp up your wardrobe with the best high street styles and designer denim pieces...

RELATED: Stylish split-front trousers are trending for autumn - it's the Victoria Beckham-approved trend to wear now

The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite jeans

Duchess Kate looked so glam in her & Other Stories jeans

Duchess Kate is a huge fan of & Other Stories, and when she's not shopping for her favourite floral dresses, she loves to browse the brand's denim section. Putting together the perfect off-duty outfit, back in June the mum-of-three stepped out in a gorgeous sky blue pair while visiting the Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum. Teaming her £65 straight leg jeans with a rose-coloured blazer and a plain white tee, Kate looked effortlessly glam.

The royal also loves Zara's denim range

As fashion fans will know, the Duchess also swears by Zara, and she often turns to the label for her royal engagements. While touring India and Bhutan in 2016, Kate showcased her trim figure in the chicest khaki skinny jeans from Zara, amping up her look with a ruffled polka dot blouse and loafers.

READ: Royals rocking jeans: see Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in dressed-down mode

SHOP: Luxury for less: 14 best places to buy affordable cashmere, from M&S to Zara

Meghan Markle's favourite jeans

Rocking one of her signature laid back looks, earlier this year the Duchess of Sussex gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous maternity wardrobe. Dressing her growing bump in a fitted black tee, a Cuyana anorak and DL1961's Emma Skinny Maternity jeans in Strobes, the royal completed her ensemble with studded mules from Valentino.

MORE: Best floral dresses for your autumn wardrobe refresh: From M&S to ASOS, John Lewis & MORE

Sofia Vergara's favourite jeans

Sofia Vergara modelled her Walmart jeans on Instagram

Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection is seriously popular, and the Modern Family actress often reveals her go-to designs on Instagram. Modelling her "favourite" fall jeans, Sofia looked incredible in the 'Leslies'. "I mean I haven't stopped wearing these jeans since I got them," she laughed. "They're definitely my favourite."

SHOP WALMART JEANS

Holly Willoughby's favourite jeans

Holly showcased her favourite jeans in M&S' Mother's Day campaign

Brand ambassador Holly has shared a number of stylish snaps from her Marks & Spencer collection on social media - and we're in love with her jeans. Back in March, the TV star appeared in the brand's Mother's Day campaign, wearing a Ramones band T-shirt and a figure-hugging pair of black skinny jeans.

Lucy Mecklenburgh's favourite jeans

Lucy loves her New Look jeans

Lucy Mecklenburgh launched the most stunning edit for New Look over the summer, and it included her go-to high-waisted jeans as well as a number of gingham dresses, statement blazers and colourful printed blouses. While the TOWIE star's exclusive edit has since sold out, the brand's denim section is still worth a shop, and we reckon Lucy will be wearing it this autumn.

Victoria Beckham's favourite jeans

Victoria Beckham always teams her jeans with a pair of killer heels

From flared styles to skinny jeans, Victoria Beckham loves her designer denim, so it's hardly surprising that VB's eponymous brand has a range of styles ready to shop.

Mrs Hinch's favourite jeans

Sophie Hinchliffe swears by her Topshop jeans

Cleanfleuncer Mrs Hinch wowed fans in January 2020 as she modelled an all-black ensemble from the high street. Excitedly telling fans that she'd got back into her pre-baby jeans from Topshop, the Instagram star said: "First time since I fell pregnant that I've fitted back into my old jeans! Literally could cry. Don't get me wrong they're TIGHT but they're on."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.