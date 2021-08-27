Sofia Vergara looks unreal as she models eye-catching blue crochet dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

America's Got Talent star Sofia Vergara regularly models stunning dresses, but her latest throwback photos have left her 22.9 million Instagram followers stunned.

In snaps from a photoshoot around 20 years ago, Sofia posed in an electric blue crochet dress finished with tassels and spaghetti straps, covering her modesty by wrapping her arms around herself.

She wore her long hair straight past her shoulders and opted for glowing makeup – and her bold look quickly caught the attention of her fans.

WATCH: Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara's unexpected moves on AGT

"#tbt Los Angeles early 2000s," Sofia wrote in the caption. Comments included: "Gorgeous," "Goddess," and a string of red heart emojis.

It's not known where her dress was from, but similar styles are still popular today – including a pretty blue maxi dress from Pretty Little Thing and a chic crocheted cream design by REMAIN Birger Christensen, both of which are perfect for the warmer weather.

Sofia has been serving some incredible looks on America's Got Talent this season, and we're still not over her beautiful outfit for the quarter-finals this week.

The star showed up in a glamorous white one-shouldered gown, which featured bejewelled studs on the trim and went down to her ankles.

She paired the stunning figure-flattering Rasario number with simple accessories, going for a pair of dazzling earrings, a bracelet, her hair pushed back, and a bold red lip.

Blue crochet maxi dress, $16/£13, Pretty Little Thing

REMAIN Birger Christensen crochet dress, $345/£250, Net-A-Porter

The 49-year-old previously told Who What Wear that one of her key summer fashion staples is actually a hat to protect her face from the sun.

"I have a little house in the Bahamas and I have a [expletive] crazy collection of hats so everyone can have one. And it's so funny because there must be 25 hats in the bucket, and I always go for the same one: a visor. An old lady visor.

"I don't know why I go for that. I guess it's because I want the sun to hit my head but not my face?"

