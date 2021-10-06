Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in skintight jeans and sky-high heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sofia Vergara has shared a super sexy new Instagram video, setting pulses racing in skin tight blue jeans and sky high nude heels.

READ: Sofia Vergara looks as radiant as a bride in beautiful white gown

The actress, who has an ongoing collaboration with Walmart, took to the social media site to share a boomerang of herself on set of a photoshoot, popping her hip to one side as she smiled for the cameras.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara dances up a storm at son Manolo's 30th birthday party

Fans couldn't believe the sexy look, with pal Heidi Klum commenting with a string of heart emojis.

"The most beautiful, I don’t make the rules," commented one follower as another exclaimed: "Work it, mami!!!!"

SHOP: The jeans celebs swear by: From Kate Middleton to Sofia Vergara & fashionista Victoria Beckham

Sofia rocked a pair of light blue jeans with a seam detailing that ran up the back of each leg, paired with a nude tank top. The sandal-style heels featured a platform and a high stiletto.

The Modern Family star launched the partnership in 2019 and each new drop has featured a stunning selection of looks for all price ranges.

The fun video had fans talking

"I’ve always believed that ‘looking like a million bucks' isn’t about how much the clothes actually cost, and I really love that this collection does just that," she said earlier in 2021.

The new look is perfect for the end of summer with an additional layer to keep warm in the lowering temperatures, and it came after the 49-year-old previously shared a chic fall look.

Sofia showcased her go-to Leslie jeans, taken from her Sofia Jeans collab with the retailer, and the most fun zebra print sweater which retails for $35.

"So I want to know what you guys think of what I'm wearing tonight," she said. "This is my favourite sweater of the Fall collection from Walmart – look at the colour. I think it's amazing and the pattern is super fun."

Sofia is often showing off how she wears the items

"I usually wear it like this," she explained, adjusting her sweater into an off-the-shoulder look, "because I feel like it looks better on me, like a little bit more sexy but you can also wear it like this, normal. I'm wearing a strapless bra so I can do it like this."

"And these jeans are the Leslies, these are definitely one of my favourite jeans of all time from my collection," she said. The Leslies retail for $26.50.

She told ET that it was her goal to "make every woman feel glamorous and sexy, day or night, and for an affordable price".

"I am so proud of the quality and designs we’ve been creating and am excited for shoppers to fall in love with this collection as much as I have."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.