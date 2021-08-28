Sofia Vergara looks incredible in her 'favourite' figure-hugging jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the seasons set to change, Sofia Vergara is getting ready for Fall, and she just put together the chicest autumnal look. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Modern Family actress posted a new video of her Walmart collection, as she showcased her go-to Leslie jeans and the chicest zebra print sweater.

Sofia posed in her new favourite sweater and jeans for fall

"So I want to know what you guys think of what I'm wearing tonight," she said. "This is my favourite sweater of the Fall collection from Walmart – look at the colour. I think it's amazing and the pattern is super fun."

"I usually wear it like this," she explained, adjusting her sweater into an off-the-shoulder look, "because I feel like it looks better on me, like a little bit more sexy but you can also wear it like this, normal. I'm wearing a strapless bra so I can do it like this."

Nailing casual chic, Sofia also gushed about her figure-hugging jeans:

"And these jeans are the Leslies, these are definitely one of my favourite jeans of all time from my collection," she said.

GET THE LOOK:

Sofia Vergara Leslie High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans, $26.50, Walmart

"They remind me of the 'Bagi' that are very comfortable but they're a little bit higher on the waist, and I mean that's really big right now – wearing them high on the waist. They're a bit shorter than the Bagi's but they're as comfortable. I think you guys have to try them on because I think they're really cool and they look good on everyone."

"I mean I haven't stopped wearing these jeans since I got them," she laughed. "They're definitely my favourite."

Retailing at $26.50, the Leslie jeans come in a variety of different styles, and while Sofia's exact light blue pair seems to have sold out, you can shop the exact same silhouette in a darker indigo shade. Heading out on date night? Pair your new favourite jeans with heels and a statement top. Going for a more casual vibe? Add a classic T-shirt and box-fresh trainers.

