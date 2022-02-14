Oti Mabuse sparkles in shawl dress - and wait 'til you see her earrings The Strictly dancer looked like a true ice queen

Oti Mabuse's style is the epitome of luxe. The Dancing on Ice judge sparkled in a silver and white gown on this week's episode of the show, crafting the ultimate glitzy look. From red carpets to ice rinks, Oti knows how to infuse her wardrobe with some disco-ready dazzle.

The Strictly Come Dancing star stunned in an unapologetically feminine gown made by brand Safiyaa. Featuring a glittering chainmail-look shawl and white mermaid tail train, Oti looked like the ultimate snow queen in the statement gown. An asymmetric shoulder gave the outfit a tinge of attitude, as did the unmissable pair of circular antique drop earrings the star debuted.

The 31-year-old posted a series of glamorous photos on Instagram, alongside the caption: "It's that time again. Dress by @safiyaa_official. Bespoke Diamond earrings from @pushkin_antiques_and_son_. Ring and clip earring from @swarovski."

Fans and friends adored the look and were quick to express their admiration for Oti's glittering outfit. "You look absolutely stunning," penned one fan, while another added: "Glamorous and gorgeous." Fellow Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu commented with five heart-eyes emojis. We couldn't agree more, AJ.

The star chose a silver-toned makeup look to match her gown. Silver eyeshadow sparkled against Oti's glowing skin and a generous lashing of mascara added a dramatic touch to the beauty bombshell's look. Oti wore her dark hair up in an intricately twisted bun, accentuating the romantic neckline of the dress.

Last week Oti turned heads at the BRIT Awards in a sultry gold dress with strappy neck detailing. The metallic gown had a feminine bodice and gold wrap lace skirt with slit and ruffle features. The TV judge scraped her hair back into a pristine ponytail and looked radiant with a fresh makeup look. Oti completed the red carpet ensemble with a pair of matching gold heels and simple gold hoop earrings.