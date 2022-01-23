Oti Mabuse wows in head-turning outfit for Dancing on Ice

It's the second week that Oti Mabuse has sat in a judging seat on the Dancing on Ice panel, and she pulled out all of the stops when it came to her outfit.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star left jaws on the floor with her daring look – and we love it too!

She donned a beautiful one-shoulder metallic dress featuring a puff sleeve and a daring slit. The figure-hugging gown also showed off the star's toned midriff while boasting a gorgeous bow.

The pro dancer teamed her outfit with yellow gold snake earrings and open-toe shoes. Her hair was dreamy, styled in an elegant updo.

Taking to Instagram to share the stunning look, she wrote: "See you all tonight @dancingonice 6:30pm Dress by @envyroom Shoes @kurtgeiger Snake yellow gold earrings from @michaelroselondon @bryony_blake @jessicatculley @edmundbossmanhair."

Oti stunned in a bronze metallic dress

When Oti made the shock decision to leave Strictly and try her hand at judging all of her BBC co-stars had her back.

The star was chatting to HELLO! and other reporters at a press event about the advice her sister and Strictly judge Motsi gave her.

"We're really close my sister and I and what we know is that we're quite loud and we're so bubbly, so her advice to me was just to be myself," she began.

"And I think everyone from the BBC who congratulated me said the same thing: just be yourself. Be honest, say what you see and say what you feel and say how [the contestants] can improve and how they can better themselves.

The dancer always sports winning fashion looks

"Because at the end of the day, it's about the celebrity, it's about the show and it's about helping them get better to actually win."

Oti also discussed whether she'd still be returning to Strictly later this year in addition to her role on Dancing on Ice, but remained tight-lipped about the details. "There will be an announcement that will be made later, but for me as a person in entertainment I really want to learn and I want to grow and I want a long career.

"Especially in this country as I came all the way from Africa, so I have to make something of myself. So I'm really trying to learn and do as much as I can for as long as I can, while I can."

