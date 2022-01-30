We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dancing on Ice is back on our screens for the third week, and judge Oti Mabuse served her most glamorous look yet as she joined Ashley Banjo and skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the panel.

Looking elegant as ever, the Strictly Come Dancing professional styled a gorgeous blue flowing dress with Kurt Geiger heels and a jaw-dropping long hairstyle that her fans were quick to comment made the star look like Jasmine from Aladdin - lovely!

The 31-year-old dancer looked sensational, and teamed the look with bold blue eye makeup, a bronze lip and delicate blush.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse makes rare comment about family

Taking to Instagram to show off her latest look, Oti captioned her photo: "See you all at 6pm on @itv. Tonight we are Inspired - All jewellery by @giovanniraspini Dress by @isabellkristensenoffical Shoes - @kurtgeiger makeup @bryony_blake hair @edmundbossmanhair stylist @jessicatculley #dancingonice."

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for her dramatic look, with one writing: "So gorge," "Omg! Beautiful Princess Jasmine," "Wowwwwww," "Princess Jasmine vibes."

Oti looked stunning in the blue dress

The new Dancing on Ice judge recently joined This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to chat about her upcoming projects, revealing that she "doesn't know" whether she'll be going back to Strictly Come Dancing.

After Phillip suggested that she wouldn't have enough time to fit the dancing show into her busy schedule, she replied: "I will fit everything in. I have a great agent who plans everything really well."

Oti looked gorgeous in her bronze dress last weekend

However, when he asked her to confirm whether she would go back to the BBC show, Oti responded: "I don't know yet. There will be an announcement made officially by Strictly, but not just about me, by the way, because it seems like that. It's about all the pros and there is a process and a protocol to follow."

