Oti Mabuse is a total golden girl in curve-hugging dress at the BRITs

Oti Mabuse turned heads on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2022 on Tuesday night, flooring fans with her stunning metallic dress.

The Dancing on Ice judge arrived at London's O2 Arena in a sensational gown from eNVy Room, complete with a gold lace wrap skirt and figure-flattering bodice. The Strictly Come Dancing pro elevated her look gorgeous golden heels, adding a subtle line of gold eyeliner to finish the glamorous ensemble.

The 31-year-old star opted for a sleek hairstyle, adding a dramatic faux ponytail that fell past her waist.

Oti looked radiant with a fresh and glowy makeup look, complete with fluttery false lashes, lots of blush and a subtle nude lip.

Oti looked sensational in the golden lace gown

Taking to Instagram to showcase her look, the South African star captioned her post: "Brits tonight [heart emoji] I remember last year watching from home getting FOMO! But not this year baby - this year we are cheering people on."

Strictly co-star Dianne Buswell commented: "BEAUTIFUL," while fellow professional dancer Nancy Xiu wrote: "HOT HOT HOTTTTT," and Nikit Kuzmin penned: "Jeez [flame emoji]."

Oti's appearance on the red carpet comes just after the star spoke out for the first time about receiving abuse on social media.

Oti shared several snaps of her gorgeous outfit to Instagram

The dancer opened up about how she deals with online criticism, saying it has taken her "years" to realise that the opinions of a small minority on social media doesn't reflect the view of "everyone else".

"I’ve faced some backlash while performing on [Strictly]," she said in the Radio Times.

"I’ve never really spoken about it because I’ve tried for so long to think about it this way: I work on a show that ten million people love; if ten or 100 people aren’t nice to me, that is not representative of everyone else’s view."

"The hard stuff that I’ve been through, with the racism and discrimination, is proof that people still have a lot to learn," she continued. "The more hate I receive, the more of a reason it is to carry on doing my job. I have to show young girls that anything is possible."

