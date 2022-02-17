Alex Jones is a ray of sunshine in funky knit and Zara jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones brought the sunshine to The One Show on Wednesday, looking radiant in a striking yellow knit jumper and figure-flattering jeans from Zara.

The 37-year-old presenter returned to the show after enjoying a relaxing few days away with her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children, Teddy, five Kit, two and baby Annie, who is just five months old. Looking gorgeous and glam, Alex's jumper featured a statement ruffled detailing and pie-crust neckline.

The mother-of-three teamed her knit with high-waisted denim jeans, rolled up at the cuff to reveal a pair of elegant pointed-toe heels.

The brunette beauty rocked a swishy blowdry and gorgeous rosy pink lip, posing for a selfie on her Instagram Stories to share outfit details with her fans.

Alex looked sensational in a sunshine yellow knit

"Back to reality but still in yellow," wrote the star. "Jeans are Zara and jumper is an oldie!"

Alex's jumper might be last season, but it's still in stock! Her flirty, feminine knitwear is the Mira Flossy Knitted Frill Jumper, from French Connection. It's currently landed in the end of season sale, so be sure to snap it up quickly if you want to add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

GET THE LOOK: Frill Jumper, £50, French Connection

We've been loving Alex's style lately. On Monday, the shared a lovely picture of herself and her husband Charlie on their half-term holidays - and her outfit was so chic. The double snaps showed the pair cuddled up with great views behind them, and another picture of them sweetly kissing. Cute!

The star shared a romantic selfie with her husband

The One Show presenter looked to be wearing a blush pink jacket with a faux fur lining. Going makeup free and relaxed, the star looked radiant as she cosied up to her husband.

The pair have been married for six years, and tied the knot in Cardiff Castle on 31 December 2015, in a ceremony exclusively shared with HELLO!.

The brunette beauty wore a gown from bridal designer Sassi Holford, which featured an off-the-shoulder sequined top and full tulle skirt. The look was complemented by a tulle veil and half-up, half-down hairstyle.

