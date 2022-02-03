We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones always serves some gorgeous looks on The One Show, and her latest midi-dress is definitely not an exception to that rule.

The presenter shared a photo in her dressing room of her modelling a stunning frock from Sleeper, and she looked picture-perfect in her selfie. She was wearing a Marie linen dress and it came with an incredible feature that we didn't see coming – a detachable collar. The nifty feature means that the star can pair her collar with any of her flawless looks, and we imagine it'd suit many of them!

She finished her look with a black pair of tights and matching heels, and instead of captioning the post, she simply told fans where they could find it if they wanted it.

Her dress comes from Sleeper, a brand that alongside a series of show-stopping dress also sells luxury multipurpose loungewear.

And the beautiful dress that the former Strictly star wore is currently on sale on the site, having knocked down from 50% meaning it's now only $125.

Although Alex didn't model this part of the outfit, it also comes with a headscarf.

Alex looked amazing in her dress!

The mum-of-three always wows with her fashions looks and earlier this week, she donned a pair of stonewash jeans and a white shirt with heels, and looked as chic as can be.

She also added a rainbow, ombre sleeveless jumper that gave the entire look a more colourful feel.

Snapping a selfie ahead of the show, Alex said: "5 inch turn-ups…I'm not sure, but going with it. What do you think? Top is @oliverbonas."

Marie Linen Dress in Navy, $125.00, Sleeper

Stylist Tess Wright dreams up all her getups for The One Show. HELLO! previously spoke with Tess who gave us all the details about styling one of television's most stylish ladies."

Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she explained that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said.

"Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

