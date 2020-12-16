Alex Jones just stunned us in her glittering Zara pencil skirt - leg split included

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones upped the ante with her The One Show wardrobe on Tuesday night, looking gorgeous in a partywear piece from Zara.

The star later took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie as she posed in her glittering skirt, which featured a flattering leg split and sparkly red sequins all over it. Swoon.

"I'm a sucker for a black polo neck and a sparkly skirt. This one is Zara," she captioned her photo - we bet she was inundated with messages about the look!

Alex looked beautiful in her sparkly skirt

Alex's beautiful festive skirt costs £49.99 from Zara, and is still available to shop online - though sizes are selling out quickly. You can also shop a very similar style at ASOS, which even features a matching sequinned top.

On Tuesday, Alex took to Instagram with a candid post on her Story, speaking to followers about her younger son Kit's first session at nursery.

"So this morning, I am doing Kit's first settling session in nursery, on his own," she shared. "Oh, it's really hard because of, obviously, COVID and stuff.

Sequin skirt, £49.99, Zara

"I couldn't go in with him, so I handed him over at the door and he was so upset," the TV star added. "But he's a COVID baby and he's not used to seeing other people really. Hopefully, it will make it a bit smoother in January – so I've decided, right come on, I'll go for a run and it's actually lovely."

Alex's fashion stylist Tess Wright has spoken to HELLO! about how busy mum Alex has adapted her wardrobe since having her children.

Alex's outfits are always a hit with viewers

Speaking of her return to The One Show, she said: "Alex is back from maternity and is hosting The One Show after having her second son Kit so we wanted to shake things up a bit with regards to her style.

"She has totally got back to her pre-baby body so she makes most things look good."

