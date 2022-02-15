Laura Sutcliffe
The One Show's Alex Jones looked incredible on Instagram as she shared a selfie with her husband Charlie Thomson, wearing a pink faux fur coat.
We don't know about you, but we are certainly feeling the love this Valentine's Day from our favourite celebrities! Alex Jones shared a lovely picture of herself and her husband Charlie on their half-term holidays. The double snaps showed the pair cuddled up with great views behind them, and another picture of them sweetly kissing. Cute!
The One Show presenter looked to be wearing a blush pink jacket with a faux fur lining. Going makeup free and relaxed, the star looked gorgeous.
Alex has three children with her husband Charlie: sons Teddy, four, and Kit, two, as well as baby daughter Annie, who the family welcomed at the end of August.
The pair have been married for six years, and tied the knot in Cardiff Castle on 31 December 2015, in a ceremony exclusively shared with HELLO!.
The brunette beauty wore a gown from bridal designer Sassi Holford, which featured an off-the-shoulder sequined top and full tulle skirt. The look was complemented by a tulle veil and half-up, half-down hairstyle.
Cardiff Castle’s stone-vaulted 15th century undercroft was where the ceremony took place, followed by a reception in the castle’s 18th-century library and dining room. The wedding breakfast was held in the magnificent Banqueting Hall, where guests tucked into a three-course menu that included Welsh lamb shoulder braised with sweet sherry and rosemary, and Cotswold roast chicken with lemon and thyme.
Alex said she enjoyed every second of her wedding day, telling HELLO!: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second." Meanwhile, Charlie said of his bride: "She looked absolutely stunning. I couldn’t stop smiling."
