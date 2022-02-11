We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones is one of the most fashionable ladies on television, and she proved that on Thursday evening with her latest outfit.

The One Show presenter took to her Instagram Stories to share an effortlessly beautiful selfie in which she wore a pair of Zara jeans and an even more eye-catching blouse that featured an oversized and embroidered collar paired with some of her favourite heels. She allowed her hair to flow freely down her shoulders and wore some striking makeup to accentuate her beauty.

WATCH: Alex Jones stuns viewers with eye-catching ensemble

But really captured attention in the shot was the strange item in her hand, as she teased in the caption: "Tonight's jeans were @zara and an old @warehouseuk blouse… and yes, I'm holding a pot of pineapple."

Although Alex's lovely blouse is no longer available to buy, Warehouse UK currently has a sale on, which means there's no better time than now to pick up one of their items.

If you really liked the Welsh presenter's blouse, then we've tracked down a similar one that features the same oversized collar, but with a different embroidered design.

Alex looked stunning in her outfit

The white item also features shirred cuffs and it's had a massive reduction in price. What was originally £47 has been reduced to just £19!

Last week, the mum of three shared a gorgeous snapshot from her dressing room where she was wearing a Marie linen dress and it had an incredible feature that we didn't see coming – a detachable collar.

The nifty feature meant that the star can pair her collar with any of her flawless looks, and we imagine it'd suit many of them!

Short Sleeve Top with Embroidered Collar, £19.00, Warehouse UK

Stylist Tess Wright dreams up all her getups for The One Show. HELLO! previously spoke with Tess who gave us all the details about styling one of television's most stylish ladies."

Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she explained that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said.

"Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

