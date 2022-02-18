Halle Berry looks seriously chic in daring tuxedo look Berets are back!

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has kicked up a storm with her latest fashion look. The 55-year-old star dropped jaws in an unreal outfit that looked like she had just walked off the set of The Matrix. Taking to Instagram to share the snaps with followers, Halle whipped up a fashion frenzy.

Halle wore a single-breasted black tailored jacket with a cinched waist in a longline cut, that revealed a flirty peak of her black underwear. She certainly isn't afraid to be a little risqué. The Bruised star accessorized with some oversized retro sunglasses and wore her highlighted caramel tresses down loose. She even added her own chic French twist to the look in the form of a black leather beret. Oui!

The star posed beside a red brick wall and leaned against a bicycle – completing the French aesthetic. A flash of gold in her jewellery also added a pop of metallic shine to the monochrome look.

Halle shared the photos of the outfit on Instagram to her 7.5 million followers, alongside the caption: "Serving a look, no cost to you," with a red love heart emoji and we're obsessed with the level of sass.

Fans adored the look. One commented: "You look amazing!" while a second added: "Beautiful AND stunning." A third concluded: "We've been served." Many heart-eyes and fire emojis were thrown into the mix.

Halle recently made a dazzling appearance at the Super Bowl. She wore a lamé robe with eye-catching gold knee-high boots, paired with a brunette wig sporting cropped bangs and a bold eye beauty look during a commercial she appeared in for Caesars Sports Book. She also shared the look on social media, in a video where she was surrounded by adorable kittens.

From metallics to all-black everything, when it comes to fashion, Halle is a true tour de force.