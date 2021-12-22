Halle Berry floors fans in jaw-dropping gown with daring detail The Bruised actress looked sensational

Halle Berry had her fans falling over themselves when she shared a stunning new photo that saw her flashing plenty of leg.

The 55-year-old actress looked sensational as she channeled her inner Cleopatra for a day of dress-up on the set of a commercial for Caesar's Sports Book, rocking an elaborate gold gown that featured a plunging neckline and daringly high slit that showcased her toned legs.

Halle went all out, adding a black bob wig with blunt bangs, dramatic winged eyeliner, gold jewels and a voluminous long cape that attached to the back of her dress.

Posing alongside actor and comedian J. B. Smoove, who looked stylish as Caesar in a green and gold tracksuit with gold sneakers and plenty of bling, Halle captioned the snap: "When Cleo arrives, Caesar always wins… @ohsnapjbsmoove."

Fans went wild over Halle's appearance, with one responding to the head-turning photo: "YES! This hair, the gold, the look… #unstoppable."

A second said: "Loving this look so much!"

Halle looked stunning dressed as Cleopatra

One fan was left speechless over Halle's jaw-dropping ensemble, commenting: "I have no words."

A fourth gushed: "Thank you @halleberry for looking amazing being amazing and just being an awesome woman and terrific actor and human being."

Halle certainly knows how to grab her fans' attention on Instagram. Last month, she shared another daring photo taken from a low angle wearing a black and gold kimono robe with nothing underneath.

Halle wowed fans with this photo last month

"That after glo!" she simply wrote alongside it.

Her fans inundated her with complimentary messages, many labeling her a "queen" and "sexy". "Endless beauty," another added, whilst a second remarked: "Always my James bond girl."

Her glam appearances come after she underwent a dramatic make-under to play MMA fighter Jackie Justice — a onetime champ who has fallen on hard times – in her directorial debut, Bruised.

