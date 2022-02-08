Halle Berry poses in risqué underwear and leopard-print outfit The Bruised star really knows how to work it

Halle Berry sent temperatures soaring early in the week as she shared snapshots of herself posing poolside in a risqué outfit.

The actress posted the pictures, which saw her donning a lacy skin-colored underwear set with black patterns, completing the look with a leopard-print robe.

She let her hair down as she had fun for the shots, delivering a variety of dynamic poses in strappy heels in the show-stopping look.

"Sometimes you have to take a walk on the wild side…," Halle captioned her photos, and fans instantly started raving over the shots.

"Yesss my beautiful idol!! Some good leopard! I'll take the dress when your done," one wrote, with another saying: "Stunning beauty inside and out."

A third added: "Okay…I am crushing on the toned legs. I swapped to next picture," with many simply inundating the comments with flame and heart emojis.

Halle turned up the heat in a lacy underwear set with a leopard-print robe

The Bruised star is currently riding on a high, having not only received positive notices for her performance in the movie, but also just coming off the release of another new film, Moonfall opposite Patrick Wilson and John Bradley.

She recently shared a compilation of snippets from behind-the-scenes moments while making the film, most of which saw her in a spacesuit.

Halle captioned her post: "Behind the Scenes of 'Moonfall' which is out in theaters and IMAX TODAY!

"I've always loved a good disastrous film and if you're going to do one, the @rolandemmerich way is the way to go… plus this may be the closest I'll ever actually get to space so I'll take it!

The actress shared BTS moments from her time on Moonfall

"Thank you @thereelpatrickwilson and @johnbradleywest for being the best space partners! Thank you to the entire cast and crew, @nasa, @lionsgate, @norma_patton_lowin and @saratess! Excited to share this film with the world."

