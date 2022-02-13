Halle Berry shows off stunning Cleopatra-inspired look ahead of Super Bowl The actress' beauty certainly transcends time

Halle Berry gave fans a reason to get excited ahead of the Super Bowl with her latest post, flaunting one of her bold new looks.

The actress shared a recent commercial she appeared in for Caesars Sports Book, where she donned the guise of Cleopatra.

The fun and absolutely adorable clip saw the star playing with a group of kittens, teasing them and cuddling up to them in her new attire.

Halle wore a dazzling lamé robe with spectacular gold knee-high boots, paired with a brunette wig sporting cropped bangs and a bold eye look to match the Egyptian queen.

She also added a snapshot of herself holding on to one of the kittens, wearing the same make-up and hair with an intricate gold dress.

"Taking a tip from #CaesarsSportsbook and betting on the underdog … or cat. @caesarssports," she captioned her post, which had a few fans speculating that she supported the Cincinnati Bengals.

Halle shared her cat-centric commercial for Caesars ahead of the Super Bowl

However, several simply commented that she'd won the day with her stunning appearance, with one writing: "#Cleopatra always WINS…#FierceWomen," and another saying: "You are the Cleopatra that I've always wanted to see!"

A third added: "Something absolutely [flame emoji] about seeing you this way! Magnificent," and one also commenting: "I'm with you! Go Bengals!!!!"

The actress previously showed off her look last month when she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself after the bold make-up job, sporting a dazzling cat eye with gold and blue eyeshadow.

In the caption, she wrote: "'Half woman. half warrior. delicate and strong,'" and fans were left in a frenzy by how incredibly she pulled off the strong look.

The actress' Cleopatra look turned quite a few heads

One commented: "Half woman half warrior 100% beautiful," with another saying: "So when does the new Cleopatra movie drop because you are sending me Egyptian Queen vibes?!?!"

"GOLD Makeup suits you Cleopatra," a third added, with one of her followers also writing: "Make that ALL WOMAN."

