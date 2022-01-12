Halle Berry leaves fans speechless with eye-catching top

Halle Berry always leaves us stunned with her amazing fashion and the Die Another Day star has done it again in the most eye-catching shirt.

MORE: Halle Berry stuns fans with 'wedding photo' during tropical vacation

The actress reclined on a rattan chair as she gazed into the camera while wearing the item that featured a striking pattern made up of several floral designs. Alongside this gorgeous top, she also styled out a pair of skin-tight jeans and an elegant ring that could've belonged on the hand of any princess. She had her hair fall loosely down her shoulders, as she shimmered with some stunning makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Halle Berry wows in swimsuit video to mark her birthday

She shared a powerful message in her caption, as she simply wrote: "Dust settles, I don't…"

SEE: Halle Berry shares rare couple pic while sunbathing on vacation with Van Hunt

WOW: Halle Berry floors fans in jaw-dropping gown with daring detail

Her fans were blown away by the jaw-dropping photo, and many were rendered speechless as they commented with just flame and heart emojis.

Some fans did remark, as one enthused: "My queen!" and a second said: "Living legend," and a third added: "Stunning as always, Halle."

Halle made sure to welcome 2022 in the right way as she enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday with her boyfriend Van Hunt, and she made sure to bring her fashion A-game.

She looked gorgeous!

The Bruised actress, 55, looked unbelievable in a blue patterned two-piece, which she accessorised with a silky black kimono.

The natural beauty wore her hair down loose in beachy waves and sported sunglasses for the snap, which was taken from below, showing off her gold chain necklace and her amazing figure.

MORE: Halle Berry thanks 'love of my life' as she accepts Critics Choice award

MORE: Halle Berry named as People's Icon for 2021 People's Choice Awards

She wrote: "I felt the sun on my face today and my soul smiled… more of that please in 2022! POW POW! Happy New Year everyone."

Halle's fans commented on the post, wishing the star health and happiness for the year ahead. One said: "Happy new year Halle!" while another shared: "Happy New Year! Continue to shine bright!" A third chimed in with: "Amen!! Happy New Year!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.