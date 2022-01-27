Inside Halle Berry's jaw-dropping $8.5m Malibu beach house The Bruised star's home has the best views

Halle Berry has come a long way on the property ladder after finding herself homeless at the start of her career.

The Bruised actress was forced to stay in a shelter after she ran out of money, admitting it was a "rough" time before she landed any lucrative film roles. Decades on, and Halle is now the proud owner of several homes, one of which is a breathtaking beachfront property in Malibu, California.

While Halle splits her time between Malibu and her $6million home in the Hollywood Hills – she also owns another dwelling a few miles away – during lockdown in 2020, she and her two children, Nahla and son Maceo, quarantined in the luxury waterfront mansion.

Halle purchased the over 5,000-square-foot home in 2004 for a whopping $8.5million. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and stunning ocean views from nearly anywhere in the house.

The immaculate multi-story abode has an elevator, an open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a modern white design throughout most of the space.

Halle has the most spectacular views from her bedroom

The compound also features a glass-topped bar, sleek furniture, and plenty of artwork adorning the walls.

Halle is very private when it comes to her personal life and her homes, but she has shared glimpses inside the property in the past.

Halle's kitchen is a budding chef's dream

During the lockdown, Halle filmed a cooking video inside her spacious kitchen which is fitted with granite-top counters and stainless-steel appliances.

She also revealed a look at the living room area when she shared a cute photo of her dog, revealing white and cream-colored furnishings. An adorable video of her son walking in her heeled boots also showed off some immaculate hardwood floors.

Her open-plan home has modern white furnishings throughout

Outside the home is just as impressive, with each bedroom having its own private balcony. The multiple decks of the home are filled with patio furniture, and there is also an outdoor living area with a pool, luxury jacuzzi, and a rooftop area.

Halle has her own private outdoor jacuzzi

Should Halle wish to go for a swim in the sea, she simply has to walk down one of the many sets of stairs beside her home, which also comes with a private patio at the back of the house.

