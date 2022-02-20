Holly Willoughby stuns with ultra glamorous transformation on Dancing on Ice Is there anything Holly doesn't look good in?

Another day, another mesmerising look from Dancing on Ice presenter Holly Willoughby, who hosted Sunday night's show alongside Phillip Schofield.

READ: Holly Willoughby's £25 Marks & Spencer outfit is blowing up Instagram

The This Morning presenter, 41, went all out with an ultra-glamorous gown, stunning fans as she took to our screens for the sixth week of the competition. Holly looked like a total goddess in a floor-length white dress by Emilia Wickstead, which featured a flattering Bardot-style neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's jaw-dropping Dancing on Ice looks

The mother-of-three styled her signature icy blonde locks in a 60s flip style, while Holly's makeup artist Pasty O'Neill gave the star a gorgeous glow with natural makeup.

Taking to Instagram to show off her glamorous ensemble, Holly wrote: "It’s musicals week on @dancingonice and we welcome the wonderful @arlenephillips to the judging panel… see you on @itv at 6pm… #hwstyle. Dress by @emiliawickstead jewellery by @yokolondonpearls shoes by @ginashoesofficial."

READ: Holly Willoughby wears skinny jeans and a royal jacket for off-duty outing

Holly looked elegant in her white gown

Fans are no stranger to a dazzling transformation from the queen of daytime TV, but that didn't stop them rushing to compliment that star on her jaw-dropping look.

One person wrote: "You look beautiful as always Holly," while another added: "The dress is beautiful Holly and you look so beautiful wearing."

It's not the first time Holly has blown us away on Dancing on Ice with her glitzy princess wardrobe.

Holly looked pretty in pink for last week's show

Going all out for romance in an incredible pink look last week, Holly emerged in the prettiest floor-length gown by Iris Serban with a floaty tulle skirt.

The blonde beauty's gorgeous locks were styled into her signature loose wave by hairstylist Cilar Peksah, while Holly's makeup was subtly beautiful in matching shades of pink.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.