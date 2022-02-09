Holly Willoughby's striking skirt is such a style statement - and we love it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning's favourite duo, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are finally back together after Phillip was forced to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Looking glamorous as ever for the occasion, Holly took to our screens in a stunning pleated skirt from Reiss, complete with two-tone print and figure-flattering high waist. The 40-year-old star teamed her skirt with a fitted white jumper, pairing the look with her signature nude pointed-toe heels.

The star added a pop of colour with a bold pink lip and gorgeous bronzed eyeshadow, complimenting her beachy blonde hair that was styled into textured waves.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate Phillip's return, Holly captioned her post: "Morning Wednesday… @schofe is back… see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle."

Holly looked stunning in the statement pleated skirt

Holly's fun and flirty skirt proved to be a hit with fans, who rushed to the comments to compliment her look. "Such a ray of sunshine you are," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Sheer elegance! Great look Holly."

"Love this. It's like a full dress. Styled beautifully," commented a third fan. She does look fabulous, don't you agree?

If you're looking to emulate Holly's elegance this season, her Reiss skirt is available for £158. With a feminine flared hem, this midi skirt adds a modern touch to your style with its statement colour block design - dress it down for casual days or add a heel for the ultimate evening look.

Murphy Pleated Skirt, £158, John Lewis

It's not the first time this week we've swooned over Holly's effortless style. The star caused a serious stir on This Morning on Tuesday alongside co-host Alison Hammond, rocking a stylish leather mini skirt and berry red knitwear for Tuesday's show.

Holly teamed her Massimo Dutti skirt with black tights and chunky boots from Maje, adding a pop of colour with a cosy knit jumper from sustainable brand, & Other Stories.

Fans couldn't get enough of Holly's simple yet stylish ensemble. "Loving the red Holly," commented one fan, as another quipped: "This is a beautiful outfit, so classy."

"You look stunning Holly, loving that amazing leather skirt," wrote a third fan.

