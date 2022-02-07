Holly Willoughby looks just like Kate Middleton as she returns to This Morning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's Monday, which means Holly Willoughby is back on our screens to present This Morning! The blonde beauty rocked a gorgeous green dress from L.K.Bennett to start the week, taking to the sofa with co-host Alison Hammond.

The queen of daytime TV rocked a flirty and fun polka dot dress complete with elegant long sleeves, full skirt and stylish pussy-bow neckline. Holly teamed her dress with her signature pointed-toe heels in nude, showing off her gym-honed legs as she posed for her iconic #hwstyle post on Instagram.

Holly, who is also presenting the latest season of Dancing on Ice, styled her icy blonde locks into a sleek bob with loose waves. The star added a rosy pink lip and glowy blush, letting her vibrant outfit do all the talking.

"Monday Monday… joined by the entirely wonderful @alisonhammond55 today… girl power!!! See you on @thismorning at 10am…" Holly captioned her Instagram post.

Holly rocked the polka dot dress in a glamorous green

Fans were thrilled to see Holly's stunning ensemble, rushing to the comments to share their love for her striking dress. "Good morning Holly, beautiful as always," wrote one fan, while another quipped: "Love this dress, can’t wait to watch you and Alison!"

"Gorgeous! Love this outfit [heart emoji], can't wait to see how you and Alison work together!! This is gonna be an amazing show," a third fan sweetly shared.

If you recognise Holly's striking tea dress, it's because we've seen it before on the Duchess of Cambridge back in 2018.

Kate donned the stylish frock in a darker bottle green when she paid a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital and homeless resource centre, The Passage, with her husband Prince William - and it proved to be quite the sell-out.

Kate Middleton donned Holly's L.K. Bennett dress back in 2018

Luckily, L.K.Bennett has its iconic 'Mortimer Silk Blend Polka Dot Tea Dress' in stock in a range of colours, available for £329, with some colours reduced to clear at £230.

Mortimer Polka Dot Silk Dress, £325, L.K. Bennett

It's not the first time Holly and the Duchess have been style twins. One of Holly's favourite sustainable brands, Rixo, is also regularly worn by Kate.

The Duchess' stunned royal fans in her Beulah London dress in May 2020, another proudly sustainable brand that has made its way to Holly's wardrobe on countless occasions.

