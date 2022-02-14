We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby was photographed out and about in London running errands at the weekend, looking as chic as ever.

Despite the fact she wasn't on our TV screens, the blonde beauty still looked very stylish indeed, sporting a lovely waxy Barbour jacket, a pair of form-sitting skinny jeans, boots and a fedora, as well as some shades. Lush! The photographs appeared on the MailOnline and Holly can be seen texting on her phone as she made her way through the capital.

WATCH: Check out Holly Willoughby sensational birthday surprise!

Holly has actually worn this very outfit before. In September 2021, the TV presenter swapped her floral dresses for an outdoorsy look as she hosted a special episode of This Morning - from a forest. The star looked gorgeous in her laidback look, wearing Levi's jeans, her trusty Barbour jacket, a chic outdoor hat from Farlows and Michaela Buerger knitwear.

Holly's fave Barbour jacket is often spotted on various members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Cambridge, so she's in the best company, don't you think?

Holly loves a laid-back look

Prince William's wife wore a Barbour jacket in a surprise January 2021 video as she shared a personal message for Children's Mental Health Week. And for her 10th wedding anniversary video with William in May 2021, she appeared to have chosen the brand once again.

Just like Holly's:

Barbour Beadnell corduroy-trimmed waxed-cotton jacket, £199, Net-A-Porter

Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton have got to be two of the best-dressed women in the UK if you think about it.

Both ladies have quite a few similarities - they are almost the same age, both have three children (two boys and a girl) and both have a penchant for very stylish dresses and jackets.

Kate is often seen in her Barbour jacket

The ladies enjoy Ghost, The Vampire's Wife, Needle & Thread and Whistles. Style twins!

