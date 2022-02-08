Holly Willoughby's chic leather mini skirt and statement top will turn heads

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby caused a serious stir on This Morning as she returned to our screens alongside co-host Alison Hammond, who is covering for Phillip Schofield after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details with fans, the 40-year-old star looked ageless as she rocked a stylish leather mini skirt and berry red knitwear for Tuesday's show. Holly teamed her Massimo Dutti skirt with black tights and chunky boots from Maje, adding a pop of colour with a cosy knit jumper from sustainable brand, & Other Stories.

The presenter opted for her signature side part and loose waves for her glossy blonde bob, adding a pink lip and lots of blush to highlight her pretty features.

"Morning Tuesday… back with the quite frankly flipping brilliant @alisonhammond55 today… see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle," Holly captioned her post.

Holly stunned fans in her effortlessly chic outfit

Fans couldn't get enough of Holly's simple yet stylish ensemble. "Loving the red Holly," commented one fan, as another quipped: "This is a beautiful outfit, so classy."

"You look stunning Holly, loving that amazing leather skirt," wrote a third fan.

You can't ever go wrong with leather staples in your wardrobe, perfect for winter layering and adding dimension to your look. Holly's skirt retails for £169, but we've found the ultimate high street dupe for just £15 if you're not afraid to go faux.

Holly's jumper is the 'Frilled Wool Knit Sweater' from & Other Stories, complete with long sleeves knitted from wool and alpaca, featuring an elegant frilled collar and statement bobbles.

It's a milestone day for the ITV star, who just launched her new fragrance (borrowed from) The Wild in collaboration with her wellbeing and lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon.

The mother-of-two told her 7.6 million Instagram followers: "It’s here! My very first perfume (borrowed from) The Wild…" she penned. "We can't take from Mother Nature, but we can borrow a little of her magic here and there…(borrowed from) The Wild enlivens the senses with notes of Bergamot, Geranium, Blackcurrant, Jasmine, Rose and Mint… I’ve been wearing this perfume since the day we got the scent just right and I can’t wait for you to wear it too… she’s super special… Available now in the WYLDE Boutique."

