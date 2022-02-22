Olivia Culpo dons risqué black ensemble for breathtaking vacation snapshots The model is on a romantic getaway

Olivia Culpo gave fans a bit of travel envy with her latest social media post, showing off some outtakes from her breathtaking trip in an equally as impactful look.

The model took to Instagram with pictures from her vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming in a stunning black ensemble featuring revealing string detailing.

She paired a form-fitting shirt with matching pants, a bag, and a fedora, with the top completely open and held together by strings in the front to reveal an open chest.

It even featured a surprise skin reveal in the back as well, featuring more strings that gave it a backless silhouette and allowed her to feel some of the snow chill.

Olivia took in the wide open spaces of Wyoming as she stood in front of snow-capped mountains during sunset, with the orange sky being beautifully illuminated behind her.

Fans and friends raved over her look in the comments, with one writing: "Omg this is maybe my favorite post of you ever," and Maria Menounos commenting: "Loooove this look."

Olivia donned a risqué black ensemble for stunning new pictures

A third said: "Beautiful Olivia and beautiful sky," with another adding: "Jackson looks good on you," and many simply inundated her with heart and flame emojis.

The former Miss Universe took fans on her hilarious journey of discovery last week while she not so patiently waited to find out where her boyfriend, football player Christian McCaffrey, was whisking her off to.

"Can't get any info out of these peeps," Olivia wrote in a video of her trying to figure out where she was going."

Olivia seriously couldn't wait to find out, and she even checked all of the upcoming outbound flights to cold destinations, explaining that she "can't take not knowing where we're going."

The model and her boyfriend are on a romantic getaway

Not even as she boarded their impressive private jet did the star find out where she was headed. Only when she landed did she notice a sign for Jackson Hole and finally exhaled a sigh of relief.



