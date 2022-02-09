Olivia Culpo looks like perfection in stylish diamond-studded ensemble Even the cold isn't stopping the former Miss Universe from her daring looks

Olivia Culpo might be enjoying a snowy holiday, but that hasn't stopped her from bringing her range of barely-there outfits with her.

On Tuesday, she showcased one of her most stunning looks – and it was nearly encrusted in diamonds. She uploaded a risqué clip showing her getting the whole outfit on, which consisted of a daring crop top that bared her toned abs, and a short leather skirt that zipped up on the side. She then threw a leather coat over the ensemble, before moving onto her diamond accessories.

WATCH: Olivia Culpo looks very expensive with diamond-studded outfit

She oozed luxury as she tied up some strappy diamond heels, before putting on a diamond-encrusted hairband and topping off the look with a diamond Prada bag.

The whole clip was set to the Pussycat Dolls' hit song Buttons and she strutted with purpose as she showcased the look in all of its glory.

She ended up not captioning the jaw-dropping video, opting to just use the sparkle emoji, but her fans had plenty to say.

"You are every word of perfection," one complimented, while a second posted: "Obsessed with the skirt."

Olivia showed off her stunning ensemble

A third added: "I can't, you're flawless," while a fourth enthused: "Hottest human!" and a fifth commented: "Sis we are not bringing low rise back.. but [for] you we'll make the exception!"

But legions of her followers were left speechless, and they filled the comment section with strings of heart, flame and diamond emojis.

Olivia has been in Colorado with her sisters, and earlier in the week she stunned with another beautiful look as she pondered about staying in the mountains.

Her fans immediately agreed how well Olivia would adapt to mountains, though some suggested she might want to swap her shoes.

The star has been enjoying some time in Colorado

One fan commented: "It sure does look good on you," while another praised her stunning style, writing: "So chic wherever you go." Though Olivia was inundated with compliments on her look and questions of where her fur vest was from, she caused quite a stir with her choice of shoes.

Pictured walking on a snowy street with no clear pathway in sight, Olivia chose to wear pointy-toed leather stiletto boots for the occasion, with matching leather pants.

Fans were quick to notice what some deemed pretty questionable footwear for the setting, commenting things like: "Curious how well those shoes worked out," as well as "Nice to see you have the correct footwear for the weather," nonetheless praising the stylish look with fire and heart emojis.

