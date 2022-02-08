Olivia Culpo turns heads with her figure-hugging leather look during latest adventure The model considered a potential lifestyle change

Olivia Culpo seems to want to turn her latest vacation into something a little more permanent. The model has been enjoying the cold and snow of Crested Butte, Colorado, of course looking fabulous as ever.

MORE: Olivia Culpo has fans all saying one thing after hysterical underwear video with sisters

The star has been sharing her cozy mountain trip with her sisters, Sophie and Aurora, whose hilarious shenanigans with their sister are never missing from Olivia's Instagram.

In her latest post, the model revealed she wasn't quite ready to let go of the snow and Colorado lifestyle, admitting in her caption that: "I could get used to mountain life."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Culpo fights for her underwear with her sisters

MORE: Olivia Culpo stuns with look-alike sisters in lush swimsuit video

Her fans immediately agreed how well Olivia would adapt to mountains, though some suggested she might want to swap her shoes.

One fan commented: "It sure does look good on you," while another praised her stunning style, writing: "So chic wherever you go." Though Olivia was inundated with compliments on her look and questions of where her fur vest was from, she caused quite a stir with her choice of shoes.

Olivia commands attention with her choice of shoes

Pictured walking on a snowy street with no clear pathway in sight, Olivia chose to wear pointy-toed leather stiletto boots for the occasion, with matching leather pants.

Fans were quick to notice what some deemed pretty questionable footwear for the setting, commenting things like: "Curious how well those shoes worked out," as well as "Nice to see you have the correct footwear for the weather," nonetheless complimenting the stylish look with fire and heart emojis.

MORE: Olivia Culpo drips in elegance as she dons sequin and sheer looks for stunning photos

MORE: Olivia Culpo shares envy-inducing vacation photo in stunning white bikini

Despite her choice of shoes for the picture, another post of Olivia's proved she's not afraid of getting into some snow. Clad in yet another head-to-toe leather look, the star shared a video having some fun in the middle of the mountain with her older sister, Aurora.

Aurora, Sophie, and Olivia Culpo

As Olivia turned her back, her sister prepared a huge snowball, which she threw at Olivia's head. Olivia hilariously fell face first into inches of snow, but quickly showed it was all fun and games as they laughed about it, and the model later called the video on Instagram her "Oscar performance."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.