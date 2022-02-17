Olivia Culpo's jaw-dropping vacation photos make us envious as she finally reveals secret destination The model was whisked off by her boyfriend to a secret vacation

Olivia Culpo has finally revealed her latest vacation destination, a place the model herself didn't know she would be going!

MORE: Olivia Culpo looks like perfection in stylish diamond-studded ensemble

On Wednesday the star left fans on the edge of their seats when she teased her next vacation. However, she was also in the dark about where she would be headed.

Olivia shared on her Instagram stories a mirror selfie from her massive bedroom wearing a luxurious shearling coat. In the photo, she wrote: "Home for two hours and leaving again (except I have no idea where I'm going, it's a surprise) all I know is it's cold."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia wears a glamorous diamond-studded look

MORE: Olivia Culpo turns heads with her figure-hugging leather look during latest adventure

The star brought fans along on her desperate – and hilarious – journey as she not so patiently waited to find out where her boyfriend, football player Christian McCaffrey, was whisking her off to.

"Can't get any info out of these peeps," Olivia wrote in a video of her trying to figure out where she was going." Her boyfriend pranked and confused her, telling her she should bring "canned tuna and beef jerky" on the trip.

Olivia shares stunning pictures of the view from the private jet she is on

Olivia seriously couldn't wait to find out, and she even checked all of the upcoming outbound flights to cold destinations, explaining that she "can't take not knowing where we're going."

MORE: Olivia Culpo has fans all saying one thing after hysterical underwear video with sisters

MORE: Olivia Culpo stuns with look-alike sisters in lush swimsuit video

Not even as she boarded their impressive private jet did the star find out where she was headed. Only when she landed did she notice a sign for Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and finally exhaled a sigh of relief.

Olivia's stunning Valentine's Day post with Christian

Olivia was undoubtedly happy with their final destination, and posted videos of the stunning mountain range visible from the house her and Christian are staying in. She even made an unexpected "new bff," an adorable deer the model caught on camera.

The bombshell, 29, and her boyfriend, 25, have been together for over two years, and continuously dazzle fans with their steamy couple photos.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.