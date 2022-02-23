Alex Jones wows in striking dress at Buckingham Palace The Welsh presenter could easily pass for a royal...

Welsh presenter Alex Jones was the picture of elegance on Wednesday evening as she presented a special episode of The One Show, aired from inside Buckingham Palace.

Looking gorgeous for the occasion, the 44-year-old star opted for an elegant tiered white tea dress, complete with waist-cinching belt, short sleeves and a statement collar which she paired perfectly with a bold yet sophisticated pair of red heels.

WATCH: Alex Jones left flustered after faux pas on The One Show

The brunette beauty styled her hair in loose waves, which she pulled back from her face and her makeup was kept natural and neutral. She could easily pass for a royal, don't you agree?

With just 100 days to go until the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend, the BBC show was filmed at the royal residence as Alex joined co-host Ronan Keating, 44, to give fans a glimpse at the events happening across the UK to mark the monarch's landmark anniversary.

Speaking ahead of the episode, Alex told fans: "We're really excited to be invited to Buckingham Palace to kick start the celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and share with our viewers how we can all come together and get involved wherever you live. The party starts on The One Show Wednesday night – join us!"

Alex looked stunning while presenting from Buckingham Palace

If you're wondering if you've seen Alex's elegant frock before, the mother-of-three took to Instagram earlier on Wednesday to ask her 328k followers for wardrobe advice.

"Which one for Buckingham Palace tonight??" asked Alex, who posed in two striking collared dresses, and the white frock was clearly the winner.

Alex's ultra-glam look is a switch up from the casual, yet chic style she rocks on The One Show. Last week, the star brought the sunshine with her on-screen outfit, looking radiant in a striking yellow knit jumper and figure-flattering jeans from Zara.

Alex enlisted the help of fans to help her decide on an outfit

The presenter has just returned to the show after enjoying a relaxing few days away with her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children: Teddy, five, Kit, two, and baby Annie, who is just five months old.

Looking gorgeous and glam, Alex's jumper featured a statement ruffled detailing and pie-crust neckline.

