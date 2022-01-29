Alex Jones is red hot in figure-skimming dress - shop the look

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mother-of-three Alex Jones grabbed attention on Friday as she presented The One Show in a gorgeous red dress.

READ: The One Show's Alex Jones surprises fans with bargain designer playsuit

The star appeared on screen alongside co-star Ronan Keating, wowing us all in an eye-catching dress in a mid-length cut.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares video of baby Annie

Ahead of the live show, the star decided to snap a quick mirror selfie in her dressing room to show off her daring, coloured dress.

The star looked amazing on Friday wearing red

Alex posed with her hand on her hip and a smile on her face, and she captioned the picture: "Happy Friday!!!!" Teaming her capped sleeve belted dress with sky-high black court shoes, she also wore black nail polish and simple delicate bracelets.

MORE: Alex Jones shares loved-up selfie with husband Charlie Thomson after One Show return

READ: Alex Jones feels 'anxious' over leaving baby Annie at home upon One Show return

The presenter's hair was in her signature waves and her makeup was kept pared back to allow the fire-hued piece to do the talking.

Want to shop the look? We've found a knockout dress that will become a perfect wardrobe staple.

Pleated tie waist red midi dress, £40, River Island

A sequined number could also be spied in Alex's photo, hanging on a rail alongside the star, and she always impresses with her looks on the show, selecting bright and colourful clothes that help to cheer us up each day.

Alex knows how to dress down too

Earlier in the month, Alex showed off her style in flared wide-leg jeans, and we loved the look! The gorgeous Welsh star wore a pretty pink cherry printed top by one of her favourite brands, Rixo, and a pair of jeans, which came from high street store Zara.

The best news is that the jeans are only £29.99! The denims are of the high waist variety and are cut with a wide-leg design. We love the decorative golden buttons on the front and the handy rear pockets.

Z1975 Cropped wide-leg jeans, £29.99, Zara

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.