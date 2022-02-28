Salma Hayek shimmers in satin Gucci dress at SAG Awards

Salma Hayek served up a healthy dose of Hollywood glamour at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022. The star wore a romantic Gucci gown that perfectly merged fifties silver screen charm with modern femininity for the 28th annual event on Sunday night.

The 55-year-old captivated audiences in the coral dress. The sumptuous satin number featured a long train, asymmetric halter neck, cape back and wide ruched figure-enhancing waist. Salma added a touch of old-school Hollywood charm to the look by wearing elegant pink mesh gloves, composing an outfit Marilyn Monroe would have coveted.

The star's accessories were particularly eye-catching. In addition to the gloves, a trend which we hope will make an epic comeback in 2022, Salma wore a glittering diamond bracelet, unmissable diamond chandelier drop earrings and a sizable diamond ring. All jewels were worn over the gloves in true Breakfast at Tiffany's style.

Scraping her thick brunette locks into a high ponytail, the star accentuated her dramatic beauty look. A luscious lashing of winged eyeliner, smokey chocolate eye, defined brow and contour created an all-around bronzed glow. A garnet coloured lip completed the sun-kissed look.

Salma looked gorgeous in Gucci

A subtle slit in the dress allowed audiences a peek of the actress' metallic heels that added a few extra inches to her height. Posing for the cameras, Salma looked stunning, with the dress' silhouette emulating that of a Greek goddess while its colour and material championed red carpet brilliance.

Salma celebrated with co-star Lady Gaga

The actress attended the awards to celebrate the success of her recent film House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto.

Salma is known for her impressively chic style. On Valentine's Day, she stepped out in a gorgeous leather ensemble for date night with her husband, François-Henri Pinault at prestigious members club Oswald's in London. Looking flawless in a black jacket, high-waisted leather skirt with a black lace blouse, Salma left the venue wearing heeled boots, while clasping an oversized quilted clutch as she greeted the cameras.