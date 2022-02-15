Salma Hayek rocks a leather skirt for Valentine's date with husband François-Henri

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

All eyes were on Salma Hayek on Valentine's Day as she stepped out in a gorgeous leather ensemble for date night with her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

SEE: Salma Hayek lives in Justin Bieber's former 17-bedroom mansion – see inside

The 55-year-old actress dined with her beau at plush London restaurant Oswald's to mark their 13th wedding anniversary, having married each other on Valentine's Day of 2009 in Paris. Rocking a high-waisted leather skirt with a black lacey blouse, Salma added a sleek black jacket and heeled boots, accessorising with an oversized quilted clutch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek makes surprising confession about 'haunted' London home

Amping up her Valentine's look, Salma layered with a red skull-print necktie, adding a daring red lipstick for a flash of colour. The star wore her glossy hair in a sleek high bun, highlighting her gorgeous features.

Salma stunned in a striking leather skirt and deep red accessories

The Hollywood actress, who appeared in movies House of Gucci, Eternals, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Bliss last year, is notoriously private about her personal life with businessman François-Henri, though sometimes shares glimpses of their relationship on Instagram.

MORE: Salma Hayek throws it back for Super Bowl in the best cheerleader uniform

SEE: Salma Hayek posts dreamy bikini selfie - and you should see the pool

Taking to social media on Monday, Salma shared a stunning snapshot of herself mid-deep sea dive, donning a wetsuit and snorkel with her husband.

The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary

Salma encouraged her followers to embrace all of nature with her post, captioning it with: "In [sic] this day as we celebrate LOVE, let's not forget to love the oceans, nature, the air, and most importantly life. Happy Valentine's Day!!"

Speaking to Allure magazine about her secret marriage confession, Salma admitted that she told François-Henri: "I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses."

Salma continued: "And he goes, 'I know. That's why I want to marry you.'

"Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."

GET THE LOOK: A-Line Leather Skirt, £100, Warehouse

Their marriage also made Salma the step-mother of François-Henri's three children which he has from three previous relationships. Salma and Francois have one child together, their 15-year-old daughter, Valentina. She was a few months shy of being two at their nuptials where she joined them as a flower girl.

The actress was 41 when she welcomed her daughter and has always stood by the fact she says she's a better mum for being older.

MORE: Salma Hayek dazzles as she reveals exciting Super Bowl project - and fans already want more

READ: Salma Hayek overjoyed as she celebrates happy news close to her heart

"I feel that I’ve done enough things in life where I can appreciate the time I spend with her as my No. 1 priority and not feel I’m missing out on something," she said after her birth.

"I feel I’m a lot more patient. I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.