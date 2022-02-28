Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban twin in striking velvet outfits for SAG Awards – fans react The couple wowed in matching velvet

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban were a vision on Sunday as they attended the 2022 SAG Awards alongside the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Helen Mirren and Kerry Washington.

PHOTOS: The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards

In true couple style, the pair chose matching outfits for the occasion. Nicole – who was up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos – looked gorgeous in a black column dress with a white collar by Saint Laurent, accessorising with an OMEGA Mini Trésor watch and slingback kitten heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look back at Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's romantic love story

Beauty wise, she wore her long blonde hair in loose curls that fell past her shoulders and added a pop of colour with a red lip.

READ: Victoria Beckham looks so chic in strapless dress for unseen night out with David

RELATED: Nicole Kidman poses around the pool in black bra and high slit skirt – and fans notice funny detail

Meanwhile, Keith looked dapper in a black suit in the same luxe velvet as his wife's gown, finishing off his monochromatic look with a dark grey shirt.

The couple wore matching velvet outfits at the SAG Awards

Posting black-and-white photos of the couple in the garden ahead of the awards ceremony, Nicole wrote: "So honored to be surrounded by my fellow actors at the #SAGAwards this evening #BeingTheRicardos @YSL @AnthonyVaccarello."

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress was quickly showered with praise from her followers. "OMG WHAT A BEAUTIFUL COUPLE!!! LOVE YOU GUYS!!!" commented one, and another wrote: "You guys look hot." A third added: "YOU AND KEITH ARE NOT AGING," and a fourth remarked: "YOU AND KEITH BOTH LOOKED AMAZING AT THE SAG’S."

Nicole was up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

This is not the first time Nicole and Keith have been pictured in matching outfits. Back in 2021, they marked their 15th wedding anniversary by sharing a sweet selfie that had been taken over the festive period. In the photo, the pair were wearing the same Christmas pyjamas emblazoned with candy cane and ginger man cartoon prints as they embraced in front of a Christmas tree.

In the caption, Keith wrote: "Happy anniversary babygirl! My life started when you said 'I do' 5475 days ago today."

The couple got married surrounded by friends and family at the breathtaking setting of Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in Australia in 2006.

Nicole on her wedding day in 2006

Nicole wore the most gorgeous bridal gown by Balenciaga, made for her by Nicolas Ghesquière, featuring a statement puff sleeve on one shoulder, trimmed with delicate ruffles.

The dress is rumoured to have cost $20,000, but it appears it was money well spent as Nicole revealed she will one day pass it onto her daughters. She told E! News in 2015: "Nicolas [Ghesquière] made it for me and it is wrapped in special paper and it will be passed on to whichever daughter wants to wear it. I still have so many of my dresses. I treat them as you would a painting because that’s what they are—they’re just in a different form.”

READ: Serena Williams dons statement-making feathered black dress for family outing

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.