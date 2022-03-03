Kate Beckinsale's revealing mini dress might be her most striking yet The Underworld actress looked incredible

Kate Beckinsale is forever giving us style inspiration, whether she's keeping it casual or going for all-out glam.

But just when we think her incredible wardrobe can't get any better, she pulls out another show-stopping look that has us scrambling for outfit details. The Jolt actress looked sensational in her latest eye-catching outfit while posing inside her palatial home on Thursday.

Kate put her endlessly toned legs on display in a striking black mini dress by Rebecca Vallance that featured a very low-cut neckline that was adorned with large bows that drew attention to her bare chest.

Looking away from the camera, the actress showed off her sculpted jawline and flawless complexion, which she accentuated with a bronzed smokey eye and a baby pink lip.

Her hair was styled in a retro ponytail that was worn high on her head and curled out at the ends, and she accessorized with delicate drop earrings and multi-colored pastel nails.

Kate's fans were pretty much lost for words over her appearance, with many only able to comment with heart-eyes and flame emojis.

Kate looked sensational in her LBD

Some could muster together a few words, with one responding: " You are so beautiful, and you are so down to earth you are like a dream come to life."

A second said: "Look beautiful in that dress," and a third added: "I would say Angel, but not a strong word for the description of the photo."

Kate loves switching up her look and recently posed in a stunning sequin halter neck pencil dress, which also caused a major reaction from fans.

Kate's style often wows fans

She looked sensational in the dazzling gold cut-out frock which she wore to Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Valentine's Party in February.

She accessorized the look with metallic heels and a slim gold headband. Posing next to fellow actor Nina Kate, she captioned the snap: "We offer two types of Kate only."

The Serendipity star received high praise from her fans, with one person commenting: "Pretty gold dress!" while another added: "Love your dress!"

