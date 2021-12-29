Kate Beckinsale has unexpected makeover as she poses poolside at her luxury LA home

Hannah Hargrave
Guilty Party actress Kate Beckinsale got an unexpected makeover while posing poolside at her luxury Los Angeles home
Kate Beckinsale sparked quite the response from her social media followers with a new video she shared on Instagram.
The Guilty Party actress recently returned to Los Angeles after a visit to her family in the UK - but it looks like she brought the weather back with her!
Kate posted a video of herself standing poolside at her plush home but rather than donning a bikini, she wore pants, a hoodie and a long overcoat.
She completed her look with a pair of chunky, black boots, but what she really needed was an umbrella.
The star managed to get completely soaked when water rushed off her roof as the rain came down.
Her caption read: "We're waxing down our surfboards, we can't wait for June," and her fans found the clip hilarious.
Kate's fans love her sense of humor
"Beautiful, fun and funny and maybe just a bit weird," commented one, as another said: "Some of us in LA are quite happy when it rains. At least you're not in blighty where this would just be another regular Monday afternoon."
Plenty more of Kate's fans said she was hilarious and loved the fact she was willing to get drenched for the sake of a social media post.
Kate loves teasing her followers with her witty and wild photos and videos which often feature her beloved cats.
Kate knows how to make a style statement
She gets her sense of humor from both her actress mom, Judy Loe, and her late father, Richard Beckinsale.
He was a comedy actor famous for his much-loved role in the British show Porridge.
Kate's dad sadly died of a heart attack when he was just 31 years old and she was five.
The actress previously said she takes comfort in watching her dad's old shows on TV so that she can feel close to him.
