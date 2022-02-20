Kate Beckinsale wows in crop top in au-natural photo

Kate Beckinsale looked a vision in a series of photos she shared to Instagram, marking her day out riding horseback in the countryside.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale embodies casual glamour ahead of Super Bowl

The actress looked super stylish as she fashioned a white crop top with black denim jeans featuring a chequered print on the waistband. She accessorised the look with white trainers, shades and a black bow which she used to tie up her hair in a ponytail.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale sets pulses racing in neon push-up bra

She captioned the images: "I've always wanted to be there to see Janet's incredibly gripping thighs fulfilling their life purpose and now I am."

Her celebrity friends were quick to praise the Pearl Harbour star, with model and businesswoman Paris Hilton dropping a heart eyes emoji in the comments section, while TV personality Vas J Morgan added: "Heavenly."

MORE: Kate Beckinsale turns up the heat with a leggy display we didn't see coming

MORE: Kate Beckinsale gets the most unexpected makeover at her home in Los Angeles

Actor Jamie Foxx also commented on Kate's glowing look, writing: "Like a rhinestone."

Kate looked super stylish during her countryside adventure

The actress's fans also took to the comments to compliment the star, with one person writing: "You look like a natural on horseback. You should do a western," while another added: "You're more beautiful than the sunset."

Kate loves switching up her look and recently posed in a stunning sequin halter neck pencil dress, which also caused a major reaction from fans. She looked sensational in the dazzling gold cut-out frock that she wore to Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Valentine's Party last weekend.

Kate looked sensational in a gold sequin dress

She accessorised the look with metallic heels and a slim gold headband. Posing next to fellow actor Nina Kate, she captioned the snap: "We offer two types of Kate only."

The Serendipity star received high praise from her fans, with one person commenting: "Pretty gold dress!" while another added: "Love your dress!"

Kate paid a heartwarming tribute to her mother, actress Judy Loe

Kate's most recent post comes just a day after she shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother, actress Judy Loe. Posting an adorable picture of the two from the Click star's childhood days, she wrote: "You know I love you the most when I grip you hard by the back of the neck and my eyes are absolutely glittering with madness mama." How sweet!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.