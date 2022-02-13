Kate Beckinsale embodies casual glamour ahead of Super Bowl The actress posted to Instagram ahead of the game

Kate Beckinsale is one of Hollywood's most glamorous women and always nails her looks whether she opts for a casual style or dramatic evening wear.

It was no different on Sunday as the actress looked effortlessly chic in a post to Instagram ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl game, which will see the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Pearl Harbour star was sat in a puppy playpen surrounded by adorable newborn pups while donning ripped jeans, a casual grey jumper and black combat boots. Her long blonde locks and dainty rings added extra glam to the look.

Fans took to the comments section to praise the actress, one person wrote: "Lady Kate you’re so amazingly gorgeous," while another complimented her dramatic footwear: "Love the boots girl."

Other followers commented on the sweet puppies in the snaps, with one writing: "The only puppy bowl that matters today," while another added: "Oh goodness, look at all of those cute puppies. I envy you sometimes, Kate!"

Kate posed alongside the adorable pups

A third person joked: "This is top-level cat betrayal."

While Kate looked super casual on Sunday afternoon, her Saturday night look was very different. Posting to Instagram, she showed off her toned figure in a dazzling gold cut-out dress that she wore to Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Valentine's Party at Limitless Sunset in Los Angeles.

The actress looked sensational in the sequin halter neck pencil frock, accessorised with metallic heels and a slim gold headband. Sharing the picture, which showed Kate posing alongside fellow actor Nina Kate, she captioned it: "We offer two types of Kate only."

Kate looked sensational on Saturday night

Fans were quick to flood the comments with heart-eye and flame emojis as well as praise for the stunning look, with one person writing: "Pretty gold dress!" while another added: "Love your dress!"

A third fan simply wrote, "Beautiful."

