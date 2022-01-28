Kate Beckinsale looks phenomenal in gorgeous pink outfit – with an unexpected photobomber The Underworld star usually has fans in stitches with her posts

Kate Beckinsale always wows her fans with her glamorous looks and humorous outlook on life, and her latest post summed that up perfectly.

The actress shared some sizzling photos from a recent shoot that she did, and she looked so stylish in a daring pink outfit, that exposed a lacy bra that she was wearing underneath. Kate stood with her hands on her hips as she crouched slightly to an angle with her head in the air, but it appeared that the Hollywood star had a photobomber in her shot, as one of her cat's tails could be seen partially obscuring her.

The star appeared to pay no attention to this in her caption, as she simply posted the heart emoji, but her fans were very quick to pick up on this detail.

One teased: "Your cat is good at photo bombing," while a second joked: "Photo shoot. Behind cat curtains."

A third posted: "Who is photobombing whom? Are you stealing that poor cat's thunder?" and a fourth commented: "The giant cat had nothing on action barbie."

But as always, others were still in love with her look, as one complimented: "One of the five most beautiful women in the history of Hollywood," and another said: "Pretty in pink."

The star had an adorable photobomber

Kate has recently been taking a break from social media, but she returned earlier in the week and she made jaws drop with an outstanding look.

Sharing a snap online, she wowed in a bright, three-piece ensemble which included a yellow pencil skirt, bustier and blazer.

She topped off the look with sky-high platforms and several fierce poses at her impressive home in Los Angeles.

Kate has a close relationship with her pets

The British star's fans were tripping over themselves as they commented on her gym-toned physique and her Barbie doll appearance.

One wrote: "Please can you remove this woman from Instagram, every time I look at her my heart stops, she drives me crazy," and another added: "You look like a real life doll."

And just like this time, she had a guest in her photo as others remarked on the pussy cat she was posing with in the photos too. "Love your outfit but the kitty kat loves to steal the spotlight," said one, and a second commented: "Cute kitty."

