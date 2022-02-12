Kate Beckinsale turns up the heat with a leggy display we didn't see coming The actress left fans lost for words

Kate Beckinsale shared a sneak peek at a never-before-seen room inside her plush Los Angeles home on Friday - but it was her outfit which stole the show.

The Guilty Party star served her social media followers up a treat when she posed in a beautiful, black gown... on top of her washing machine.

Kate turned heads in a mesh mini dress with detailing which protected her modesty and it had a tulle train too.

In the image shared on Instagram, Kate was perched on the washer-dryer with her long legs stretched out in front of her and she wore a pair of patent, black platforms.

The witty actress captioned the post: "Always good to complete at least a woolen cycle before leaving the house."

Many of her fans rushed to comment, but could only conjure up on-fire or heart emojis. Those who could speak wrote: "OMG wow," and, "absolutely stunning".

Kate looked phenomenal

More wondered why she had a microwave next to her washing machine, but the majority were eclipsed by her appearance.

Kate loves switching up her look and recently posed in a poolside outfit which once again caused a stir.

She ditched a bathing suit in favor of something totally different and to say it was bold would be an understatement.

Kate loves making a style statement

Kate returned to Instagram after a three-week break in a bright, three-piece ensemble which included a yellow pencil skirt, bustier and blazer.

She topped off the look with her favorite platforms and several fierce poses at her impressive home in Los Angeles.

The British star's fans were tripping over themselves as they commented on her gym-toned physique and her Barbie doll appearance.

One wrote: "Please can you remove this woman from Instagram, every time I look at her my heart stops, she drives me crazy," and another added: "You look like a real life doll."

