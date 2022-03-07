Strictly's Ola Jordan stuns in silky Zara look for the most adorable photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ola Jordan is one seriously stylish mum – and we were obsessed with the outfit she wore to attend daughter Ella's second birthday party at the weekend.

The 39-year-old former Strictly star stunned in a pink silky blouse, which eagle-eyed fans might recognise as a past season Zara sell-out item. The gorgeous number boasted a funky cityscape print and came in the brightest shade of pink – how stunning! Ola wore hers with the sleeves rolled up and teamed the shirt with a pair of khaki cargo pants for a more casual vibe.

Loading the player...

The star, whose husband James Jordan was no doubt behind the camera at the party, wore her blonde locks in a sleek style and matched her rosy lipstick to the bold hue of her blouse.

She was seen cuddling and kissing daughter Ella in the adorable photos – just check out the little girl's sweet facial expressions!

Ola captioned the snaps: "You will always be the miracle that makes my life complete. Mummy loves you so much."

Ola wowed in a gorgeous Zara blouse

The ballroom dancer's fans were obsessed with the photos – not to mention her outfit. "Lovely photos I like your blouse may ask where from please," one queried.

Another shared: "Wonderful mother-daughter moment," while a third posted: "She's so beautiful just like her momma."

Ola was celebrating daughter Ella's second birthday

Unfortunately, Ola's Zara blouse is completely out of stock, but we've tracked down some second hand Ebay options if you're desperate to get your hands on one.

Ola often surprises us with her style choices. The mum-of-one favours affordable high street buys and often opts for a bold print and simple, effortless looks.

The cityscape number is one of Ola's favourites

The dancer is also big on repeating items, having worn her Zara cityscape blouse to enjoy a rare date night with husband James last summer.

She shared a selfie of the pair at the time, writing: "Mummy’s and Daddy’s first night out last night @jamesjordan1978. We haven’t been out at all without Ella. And what a strange experience for me. I loved being out but all I was thinking about was my baby. #mumslife."

