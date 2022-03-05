Holly Willoughby looks incredible in flirty dress with the most striking details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has an extensive array of covetable labels in her wardrobe. From high street to high fashion, Holly always debuts picture perfect looks and this week was no different. The This Morning host stepped out in a sumptuous green dress for an episode of The One Show that caught the attention of audiences across the nation.

Holly looked striking in the green corduroy dress with midi sleeve detailing and flirty frill hems. The star wowed in the slim-fit number, which also boasted an elegant high neck, A-line skirt and a tailored bodice. The dress' deep shade of forest green radiated earthy energy while the velveteen texture conjured up a sense of medieval magic.

The mother-of-three wore her cropped blonde hair down in its signature wavy style and accessorised with a pendant from Wylde Moon's collaboration with Kirstie Le Marque. A pair of black Mary Jane-esque heels completed the thoroughly mystical look.

Taking to social media to share an image of the look, Holly commented: "@bbctheoneshow thank you for having me to talk about Freeze the Fear with @iceman_hof… #hwstyle. dress by @thevampireswife necklace @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque."

Fans adored the divinely witchy look, with one mentioning: "How gorgeous. This dress is beautiful." Another agreed, saying: "This dress!!!" A third penned: "You look outstanding," as another added: "Stunning dress, you look amazing."

Green Midi Dress, £695, The Vampires Wife

Are you as obsessed with Holly's look as we are? For those of you in a mood to treat yourself, the star's beautiful dress from The Vampire's Wife is still available via Matches.com. Alternatively, you can find a great dupe of the dress from Boden.

Green Jersey Midi Dress, £110, Boden

Featuring midi length, fit and flare silhouette and drape-detail sleeves, this number in a vibrant apple green hue is ideal for office days in or wining and dining evenings out. Pair the look with some simple black heels to add an extra touch of refinement to the eye-catching outfit

Earlier this week, Holly looked effortless in a figure-hugging burgundy coat. The zip-up number, which featured an arrow on the shoulder pointing down, received another big tick on Holly's list of incredible looks from us.

